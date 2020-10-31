FRIDAY BLOOD DRIVE

Global  
 

Managing attorney leitra maxwell says--her boss forrest all food was donated by s&amp;s cafeteria on bloomfield village.

And you can also give this holiday.

41nbc is parterning with the american red cross all this week to increase blood donations which typically decline between thanksgiving and new year's day.

There are two chances to give tomorrow.

There's the carl vinson v-a in dublin from 10;30 until 3:30.

And the allied arts in milledgeville .... from 1:00 until 6:00pm.

This year... you do need to make an appointment to donate.

You can do so... by using the red cross blood donor app...




