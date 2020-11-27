The Ultras of Wuhan-Returning To Football

In January of 2020, the Coronavirus Pandemic broke out in the city of Wuhan, China, leading to the city becoming infamous around the world.After nearly a year since the breakout of COVID-19, little has been said about the city beyond its association with the Virus.

One of our Creators travelled to Wuhan as the supporters of Wuhan Zall headed to their first away day against Beijing Guoan.There he learned about the supporters of Wuhan, and the solidarity that emerged through this pandemic.#Wuhan #Ultras #Football