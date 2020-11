Port St. Lucie neighbors make their own Thanksgiving parade Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:41s - Published 5 minutes ago Port St. Lucie neighbors make their own Thanksgiving parade Neighbors had their own parade complete with cartoon characters, social distancing, masks and even some champagne. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Hollani: PORT St. LUCIENEIGHBORHOOD MAY STEAL THE SHOWWITH ITS OWN VERSION OF THEMACY'S THANKSGIVING PARADE THISYEAR, MACY'S THANKSGIVING PARADE-- THEY WERE A HOOT.YOU CAN SEE THEM THERE, THEY SSIX FEET APART WITH CHAMPAGNEAND WIPES AND ANNOUNCED THEIRNEIGHBORS PARADING DOWN THESTREET AND NO SHORTAGE OFCHARACTERS IN THE LEAST BIT.TO WATCH THE FULL NOT MACY'STHANKSGIVING PARADE, YOU CAN GOOUR Facebook PAGE.THE 2020 PARADE W





You Might Like