Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oxford Astra Zeneca's vaccine error | What happens to India trials? | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Oxford Astra Zeneca's vaccine error | What happens to India trials? | Oneindia News

Oxford Astra Zeneca's vaccine error | What happens to India trials? | Oneindia News

Even as Oxford and Astra Zeneca said that their Covid-19 vaccine had a 90% efficacy, their claims it turned out were based on an accident.

Oxford Astrazeneca said that when volunteers were administered a half dose of the vaccine followed by a full dose a month later the vaccine demonstrated 90% efficiency.

Here is what happened.

#Oxford #AstraZeneca #NewTrials


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dosing Mix-up Raises Questions About New COVID Vaccine [Video]

Dosing Mix-up Raises Questions About New COVID Vaccine

A manufacturing error is raising concerns about a promising COVID-19 vaccine being developed. The vaccine was developed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. Less than a..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published
It is 26/11 for Punjab: Sukhbir Badal on repressing farmers' protest | Oneindia News [Video]

It is 26/11 for Punjab: Sukhbir Badal on repressing farmers' protest | Oneindia News

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal slammed the Haryana government for trying to thwart farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, terming the attempt as 'Punjab's 26/11'; Punjab CM Amarinder Singh..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:36Published
PM Modi to vist Serum Institute | PM to understand vaccine production | Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi to vist Serum Institute | PM to understand vaccine production | Oneindia News

PM Modi will visit the Serum Institute of India on Saturday to understand the process of vaccine production and distribution. Serum Institute of India has an agreement with Asta Zeneca to manufacture..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:11Published