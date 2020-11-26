Oxford Astra Zeneca's vaccine error | What happens to India trials? | Oneindia News
Oxford Astra Zeneca's vaccine error | What happens to India trials? | Oneindia News
Even as Oxford and Astra Zeneca said that their Covid-19 vaccine had a 90% efficacy, their claims it turned out were based on an accident.
Oxford Astrazeneca said that when volunteers were administered a half dose of the vaccine followed by a full dose a month later the vaccine demonstrated 90% efficiency.
Here is what happened.
#Oxford #AstraZeneca #NewTrials