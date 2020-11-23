Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19: ‘Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi within weeks’, says Satyendar Jain

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:15s - Published
Covid-19: ‘Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi within weeks’, says Satyendar Jain

Covid-19: ‘Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi within weeks’, says Satyendar Jain

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said Delhi has sufficient infrastructure and equipment to vaccinate its entire population in a few weeks once a COVID-19 vaccine is available."There is no need to worry about storage of vaccines.

We have a large number of health care facilities, such as mohalla clinics, poly clinics, and hospitals etc, where a COVID-19 vaccine can be administered to people," Jain said.

"Once a vaccine is available, we can vaccinate the entire population of Delhi in a few weeks," the minister said.

Jain also said Delhi should be given priority during the distribution of the vaccine as it is the national capital.

Watch the full video for more details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Dilip Ghosh slams Mamata, says she gets scared when BJP leaders come from Delhi in WB [Video]

Dilip Ghosh slams Mamata, says she gets scared when BJP leaders come from Delhi in WB

West Bengal's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh on November 27 slammed state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by saying that she gets scared when BJP leaders come from Delhi in WB. He said, "Mamata is scared when our leaders come from Delhi. When Bapu comes from Gujarat you revere him, why fear when Modi Ji and Amit ji come from same place? There's conspiracy to make West Bengal into West Bangladesh, terror groups are active here, we want to improve it."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published
'3 times testing being done in Delhi compared to rest of India': Satyendar Jain [Video]

'3 times testing being done in Delhi compared to rest of India': Satyendar Jain

Speaking to ANI about the rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital on November 27, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "In Delhi, 3 times testing is being done as compared to the rest of the country. We have the infrastructure, system and capacity to inoculate the entire population of Delhi as soon as the vaccination is out."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published

Satyendra Kumar Jain Satyendra Kumar Jain Indian politician

Delhi's COVID-19 positivity rate down to 8.5% in last 3 weeks: Satyendar Jain [Video]

Delhi's COVID-19 positivity rate down to 8.5% in last 3 weeks: Satyendar Jain

Speaking to ANI about the rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital on November 26, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "The positivity rate in Delhi has come down to 8.5% in the last 3 weeks. A vaccine will hopefully soon be out." "Until we are completely assured of the situation being in control, no schools will reopen," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:00Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

PM understands people’s frustration over new tier system [Video]

PM understands people’s frustration over new tier system

During a visit to the Public Health England laboratory at Porton Down in Wiltshire, Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged that people were "frustrated" with the new Covid tier system in England, particularly those in areas of low infection. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:03Published

Memorial garden for Covid-19 victims

 The 33 blossoming trees – one for each London borough - will form the centrepiece of the garden.
BBC News
Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine: Company to run new tests amid fresh doubts [Video]

Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine: Company to run new tests amid fresh doubts

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:33Published

Related videos from verified sources

Delhi landfill fire rages for over 12 hours as pollution drives Covid spike [Video]

Delhi landfill fire rages for over 12 hours as pollution drives Covid spike

A fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in Delhi on November 24. Delhi Fire Services received a call around 10 pm. Nine fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze. An official said that..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:48Published
COVID-19: 'Stubble burning made situation worse in Delhi,' says Satyendar Jain [Video]

COVID-19: 'Stubble burning made situation worse in Delhi,' says Satyendar Jain

Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain on November 23 blamed stubble burning for Delhi's situation on COVID-19. He said, "Stubble burning has made the situation worse and has contributed to increased..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published
Capacity of beds will increase up to 3,000 at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre: ITBP DG [Video]

Capacity of beds will increase up to 3,000 at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre: ITBP DG

Director-General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), SS Deswal said that capacity of beds will increase up to 3,000 at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in Delhi's Chhatarpur. ITBP DG SS Deswal said,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published