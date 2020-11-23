Covid-19: ‘Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi within weeks’, says Satyendar Jain

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said Delhi has sufficient infrastructure and equipment to vaccinate its entire population in a few weeks once a COVID-19 vaccine is available."There is no need to worry about storage of vaccines.
We have a large number of health care facilities, such as mohalla clinics, poly clinics, and hospitals etc, where a COVID-19 vaccine can be administered to people," Jain said.
"Once a vaccine is available, we can vaccinate the entire population of Delhi in a few weeks," the minister said.
Jain also said Delhi should be given priority during the distribution of the vaccine as it is the national capital.
West Bengal's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh on November 27 slammed state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by saying that she gets scared when BJP leaders come from Delhi in WB. He said, "Mamata is scared when our leaders come from Delhi. When Bapu comes from Gujarat you revere him, why fear when Modi Ji and Amit ji come from same place? There's conspiracy to make West Bengal into West Bangladesh, terror groups are active here, we want to improve it."
Speaking to ANI about the rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital on November 27, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "In Delhi, 3 times testing is being done as compared to the rest of the country. We have the infrastructure, system and capacity to inoculate the entire population of Delhi as soon as the vaccination is out."
Speaking to ANI about the rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital on November 26, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "The positivity rate in Delhi has come down to 8.5% in the last 3 weeks. A vaccine will hopefully soon be out." "Until we are completely assured of the situation being in control, no schools will reopen," he added.
During a visit to the Public Health England laboratory at Porton Down in Wiltshire, Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged that people were "frustrated" with the new Covid tier system in England, particularly those in areas of low infection. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain on November 23 blamed stubble burning for Delhi's situation on COVID-19. He said, "Stubble burning has made the situation worse and has contributed to increased..