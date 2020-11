Tottenham 's Jose Mourinho looks ahead to trip back to former club Chelsea as he hopes to keep Spurs at the top of the Premier League .

It's just another game says Mourinho on Chelsea return

Southampton miss the chance to move third in the Premier League as they are held at Wolves despite Theo Walcott scoring his first goal since rejoining the club.

BBC Sport looks at what is behind the increased rate of injuries in the Premier League this season and which teams are suffering.

Manchester United hack: UK’s cyber security agency assisting the club The UK’s cyber security agency is assisting Manchester United over a cyberattack earlier this month which has left the football club unable to yet fullyrestore their computer systems. The Premier League club confirmed the hackingon November 20 and said it was not “aware of any breach of personal dataassociated with our fans and customers”.

Brighton v Liverpool: Premier League match preview An in-depth look at Liverpool's Premier League match at Brighton on Saturday.The Reds will be looking to bounce back from a shock 2-0 loss to Atalanta inthe Champions League.

Tottenham announce plans for 2,000 fans to attend the north London derby against Arsenal on 6 December.

Chelsea will play Benfica, Manchester City face Gothenburg and Glasgow City take on Sparta Prague in the round of 32 in the Women's Champions League.

Chelsea reach the Champions League knockout stage with two games to spare as Olivier Giroud's late header seals victory at Rennes.

Olivier Giroud was the match-winner for Chelsea in Rennes, but how does Frank Lampard give the striker the game time he wants?

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says the return of supporters to games provides "a good feeling" for his players and for the "passion of the fans".

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has taken Mauricio Pochettino's blueprint and tried to make it better, says ex-Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas.

Mourinho pays tribute to Diego Maradona Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says he will miss Diego Maradona following thedeath of the Argentinian football legend this week.