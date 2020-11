Black Friday underway as residents gather at Valley Plaza Mall

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 01:25s - Published 2 minutes ago

Black Friday is underway and as 23ABC's Kristin Vartan shows us, people have already begun gathering at the Valley Plaza Mall in hopes of getting their shopping done.

IN COLD TEMPS TO SNAG ONE OFTHOSE DEALS.BUT THE PANDEMIC HAS DISCOURAGEDSOME FROM STANDING IN LINE..WHILE OTHERS AREN'T PHASED.23ABC'S KRISTIN VARTAN IS LIVEAT VALLEY PLAZA WITH MORE..MIKE, HERE AT VALLEY PLAZA MALLTHERE ARE NO LINES QUIYET, BUT CARS HAVE STARTED TOGATHER IN THE PARKING LOT.

ITSEEMS THAT PEOPLE ARE SOCIALDISTANCING ANDTRYING TO STAY WARM AS THEY WAITFOR DOORS TO OPEN RATHER THANGATHERING AND BRAVING THE COLD,AND MAN IS IT COLD OUTHERE!LINES COULD FORM A BIT LATER, ASVALLEY PLAZA OPENS AT 7AM,WHERE IN PAST YEARS MOST PLACESWILL OPEN AT MIDNIGHTFOR SHOPPERS.THE EARLIEST OPENINGS AT OTHERPOPUAR BLACK FRIDAYHAUNTS LIKE BEST BUY AND DICK'SSPORTING GOODS AT 5AM--WHICHMAY BE DUE TO THE GOVERNORNEWSOM'S CURFEW FROM 10PM TO5AM.BUT LIKE MANY EVENTS THIS YEAR,SOME KERN COUNTY RESIDENTS MAYFORGO THE IN- PERON SALES ANDPARTICIPATE VIRTUALLY.NERDWALLET'S HOLIDAY SHOPPINGREPORT SAYS THAT SHOPPINGIN-STORE THIS YEAR IS DOWN 37PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR.

THEYALSO REPOR THAT LESS THAN 32PERCENT OF HOLIDAY SOHPPERS PLANTO DO MOST OF THEIR SHOPPINGIN-STORE THIS YEAR.

THAT TRENDCOULD CONTINUEINTO TODAY.WE'LL OF COURSE CONTINUE TOUPDATE YOU THROUGHOUT THEMORNING ON THE LINES ORLACKTHEREOF THIS YEAR.

BACK TOYOU GUYS AT THE STUDIO.HOWEVER -IF YOU DID THE