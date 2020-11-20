Global  
 

Philip Green's Arcadia Group faces administration

Philip Green's Arcadia Group faces administration

Philip Green's Arcadia Group faces administration

Sir Philip Green’s retail empire is under threat as Arcadia Group faces collapse within days.

The company is behind brands such as Topshop, Miss Selfridge and Dorothy Perkins.

Around 15,000 jobs could be at risk if the retail giant goes into administration.

Report by Thomasl.

Topshop owner Arcadia nearing collapse

Topshop owner Arcadia nearing collapse

Sir Philip Green’s retail empire is on the brink of collapse, with around15,000 jobs at risk. The Arcadia Group, which runs the Topshop, DorothyPerkins and Burton brands, is expected to appoint Deloitte as administratorsin the coming days. The company said it is “working on a number of contingencyoptions”, after Sky News reported that the group’s future is in doubt.

Philip Green's Arcadia 'on brink of collapse'

Philip Green's Arcadia 'on brink of collapse'

Philip Green's Arcadia, home to some of the biggest brands in British retail, said it was working on a number of options to secure its future after the global crisis hammered its business. Edward Baran reports.

Kaden Reddick: Firms in court over Topshop barrier death

 Kaden Reddick, 10, died after a 110kg barrier accidentally fell on his head at a Topshop store.
Job losses: Major cuts since pandemic began

Around 15,000 jobs are at risk after Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia Group edged nearer to appointing...
Green's TopShop empire Arcadia Group faces collapse within days

Green's TopShop empire Arcadia Group faces collapse within days Sir Philip Green's retail empire is facing collapse within days, putting 15,000 jobs at risk and...
Green's Arcadia Group facing collapse

Green's Arcadia Group facing collapse

Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group could appoint administrators early next week, putting 15,000 jobs at risk, Sky News has learnt.

