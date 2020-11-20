Philip Green's Arcadia Group faces administration

Sir Philip Green’s retail empire is on the brink of collapse, with around15,000 jobs at risk. The Arcadia Group, which runs the Topshop, DorothyPerkins and Burton brands, is expected to appoint Deloitte as administratorsin the coming days. The company said it is “working on a number of contingencyoptions”, after Sky News reported that the group’s future is in doubt.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published
Philip Green's Arcadia, home to some of the biggest brands in British retail, said it was working on a number of options to secure its future after the global crisis hammered its business. Edward Baran reports.
The people of Maidstone express their views as the entire county of Kent is set to be placed into Tier 3 restrictions when the England national lockdown ends on December 2nd. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Eating chicken from some of our main supermarkets equals deforestation in Brazil. Chicken sold by Tesco, Asda and Lidl - and served up at McDonald's and Nando's - is reared on soya grown on what was wooded savannah - until fires conveniently transformed it into farmland. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
NHS England Cancer lead Professor Peter Johnson has explained how a new blood test that may be able to detect more than 50 types of cancer will work. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said "it is true that it's going to be tough for a while", when asked if he could be "honest" about areas moving down tiers in the next few weeks. It comes after more than 55 million people in England will be placed into Tier 2 and Tier 3 measures when the second national lockdown ends on December 2. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn