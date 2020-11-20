Philip Green's Arcadia Group faces administration

Sir Philip Green’s retail empire is under threat as Arcadia Group faces collapse within days.

The company is behind brands such as Topshop, Miss Selfridge and Dorothy Perkins.

Around 15,000 jobs could be at risk if the retail giant goes into administration.

Report by Thomasl.

