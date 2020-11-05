Ind vs Aus: Team lost important wickets at wrong time, says Hardik Pandya

Cricketer S Sreesanth is back in the game after seven years of long-ban. He was banned from cricket for alleged spot-fixing during the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Indian pacer will take part in the Kerala Cricket Association's (KCA) President's Cup T20 tournament. Speaking to ANI, Sreesanth spoke about journey of his life and India-Australia cricket series. He said, "I am looking forward to every game and it is my humble request to everybody to support and be with me because I need those blessings. I am looking at it as opportunity and not challenges and I want to learn as much as possible." "I hope Sanju Samson continues his form and if he channelizes his energy and focuses on what he should be doing I am very confident that he has a long way to go," he added.
On opening batsman Rohit Sharma's current status regarding his injury, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that his status will be further assessed on December 11. "Well, before we had the selection meeting in Dubai, we got a mail two days before which said that Rohit is unavailable for selection because of the injury he picked up during the IPL. It mentioned a two-week rest and rehab period, and it said that the pros and cons of the injury were explained to Rohit and he understood that. It was the information we got by mail but after that, he played in the IPL. We all thought that he would be on the flight to Australia which he wasn't and we had no information whatsoever on the reason behind him not flying to Australia," said Kohli during the virtual press conference. "After that, the only information we have received on mail is that he is at NCA and he will be further assessed on December 11. So from the time the selection meeting happened and the IPL ended and now when this mail came about his assessment, there has been lack of clarity, we have been playing the waiting game on this issue and this is not ideal at all," he added.
On being asked that when he would be in position to bowl lots of overs, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya said that he is working on his bowling skills and he will come in the right time, when it's needed. He also said that he believe in both skills, batting and bowling, and whatever role is given to him, he tries to fulfill it at his best ability.
Mumbai Indians (MI) registered and easy victory by 57 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the first qualifier of IPL-2020 on November 5. Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma said, "Guys like Krunal, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya are allowed to take their time as they have been in terrific form." "Trent Boult has not disappointed any of us and he just came out and backed his skills," Rohit added.