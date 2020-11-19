Health Officials, Local Leaders Preparing For Surge In COVID Cases Following Thanksgiving
There's been plenty of concern about COVID-19 superspreader events surrounding Thanksgiving weekend, and health experts say it could take days, if not weeks, to realize the true impact of the holiday; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.
The U.S. suffered its deadliest day in the pandemic in more than six months. According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 260,000 Americans have now died from COVID-19. Despite the surge in covid..