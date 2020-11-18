Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 minutes ago

Black Friday at JCPenney in Rochester was a little different than usual this year.

Black friday shopping is considered a ?

"(high risk activity ?

"* per for the centes for disease control and prevention's guidelines.

But that isn't stopping people from snagging deals in?

"*store today.

Kimt news three's mary peters is live outside of jcpenney in rochester ?

"* mar*- has it been busy, today?

Katie ?

"* the parking lot was full when i came this morning ... and taking a look around here at the mall..

It's still pretty busy.

Today may be ?

"(black friday... but jcpenney started their holiday sale a week ago.

The general manager tells me they saw an increase in sales leading up to today ?*- since there have been deals all week.

Typically, jcpenny offers a doorbuster sale... but that dind't take place weren't waiting in line and rushing to get into the store.

Instead ?

"* the manager says it's been a more leisurely shopping we opened at 5 a.m., so we did not have the extreme long lines that we packed together at the front of the door.

And that was because of that ad running ahead of time.

And i think that shoppers came out later.

As i watched out... took a peek out in the parking lot, it was slower all around and then once daylight broke, it started picking up very rapidly.

The general manager also says they have seen an increase in curbside pick up this year ... he says this morning, he thinks they had about forty?

"* five orders in five hours jcpenney has many covid?

"*19 protocols in place for while you shop ... including hand sanitizing stations, plexi glass, more