6 p.m. COVID-19 update

FIND THE CHILDREN A SECURE HOMEMOVING FORWARD.KANSAS CITY IS STARTING OFF THEHOLIDAY SEASON BY HITTING ASOBERING MILESTONE.MORE THAN A THOUSAND PEOPLE HAVEDIED IN THE KANSAS CITY METRODURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC.AS OF THANKSGIVING DAY 1,003PEOPLE HAVE LOST THEIR LIVESTHAT NUMBER INCLUDES K.C.

CITYLIMITS AS WELL AS ITS SUBURBS INMISSOURI AND KANSAS.CASES IN THE U.S. ARE NOWNEARING 13 MILLION, IT COMES ASTHE COUNTRY SEES THE MOSTTRAVELERS SINCE THE PANDEMICBEGAN DESPITE WARNINGS FROMOFFICIALS TO STAY HOME.ABC’S REENA ROY HAS THE LATEST.