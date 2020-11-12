Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 1 week ago

Monroe County Sheriff, Kevin Crook, said a man is charged with manslaughter after trying to avoid a checkpoint in October.

Man charged with manslaughter after deadly wreck in Monroe County

Welcome back everyone... i'm emily leonard... the monroe county sheriff charged a man with manslaughter in connection with a deadly wreck last month.

Wtva's alexis jones is live in amory with how law enforcement caught him i'm outside the monroe county government complex where i spoke with sheriff kevin crook.

He hopes today's arraignment brings some peace to the victims' families.

Pkg: sot: "for the family sake, they've been waiting on this for awhile."

Monroe county sheriff, kevin crook, said on october 25th , 30 year old eric patton refused to stop at a checkpoint near the river bridge in aberdeen.

Crook said patton drove through the grass median and onto highway 45.

He said patton was speeding on the opposite side into oncoming traffic.

Sot: "on the southbound lane and headed north on on a high rated speed.

Ran several people off the road."

The sheriff said before deputies were able to catch up to patton, he hit another car and killing 22 year old marqueze lawston, 22 of starkville.

He said the driver of the vehicle lawston was riding in remains hospitalized.

Crook said he's glad to get the justice process moving for the families.

Sot "i hope it brings a relief to them."

Law enforcement were able to track patton in louisiana.

His bond is set for a million dollars.

The sheriff said right now he is charged with manslaughter but there are more charges to come.

In amory.

Alexis jones.

Wtva 9 news the