Perry encourages residents to shop local for small business Saturday

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -- Local shops and small business owners are banking on your dollars during small business Saturday.

In downtown perry ... retailers on carroll street are encouraging people to shop local.

Right now the city is having its "shop and stroll event."

That's where downtown area retailers are offering special holiday promotions and giveaways--until december.

The co-owners of "meme's boutique and gifts" say... downtown perry is such a special place to work, visit and shop.

We are the ones donating to all the civic clubs, auctions, and things like that-that are benefitting and being put back into the community and that's so important.

When you shop small you trull putting all of your money back into your community and you're supporting our families....the families of our small communities depend on the small business support" the downtown perry "shop and stroll" is happening now ... until december 19th.

