Inherit the Wind Movie (1988) - Kirk Douglas, Jason Robards, Darren McGavin, Jean Simmons
Inherit the Wind Movie (1988) - Trailer - Plot synopsis: A biblical orator opposes a liberal lawyer defending a man for teaching Darwinism in the 1920s South.
Director: David Greene Writers: Jerome Lawrence, Robert E.
Lee, John Gay Stars: Kirk Douglas, Jason Robards, Darren McGavin