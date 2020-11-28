Inherit the Wind Movie (1988) - Kirk Douglas, Jason Robards, Darren McGavin, Jean Simmons Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:20s - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:20s - Published Inherit the Wind Movie (1988) - Kirk Douglas, Jason Robards, Darren McGavin, Jean Simmons Inherit the Wind Movie (1988) - Trailer - Plot synopsis: A biblical orator opposes a liberal lawyer defending a man for teaching Darwinism in the 1920s South. Director: David Greene Writers: Jerome Lawrence, Robert E. Lee, John Gay Stars: Kirk Douglas, Jason Robards, Darren McGavin 0

