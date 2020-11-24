'Delhi Chalo': UP farmers arrive at Delhi-Ghaziabad border in support of Punjab farmers

Amid farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest, farmers of Uttar Pradesh on November 28, arrived at Delhi-Ghaziabad border to support the farmers from Punjab are protesting over Centre's three farm laws.

"We want guarantee in Minimum Support Price (MSP).

We're going to discuss with other farmer groups and then decide on further plans," said BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.

Meanwhile, protesting farmers from Punjab who have been settled at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi's Burari have again cleared their indication that they will not stop protesting until the Centre rolls back the three contentious farm laws.