'Delhi Chalo': Farmers spend chilly night by singing at Ghazipur border



Farmers at Delhi-Ghazipur border will go to Ramlila Maidan for protest: Rakesh Tikait



Farmers continued their protest against the farm laws at Ghaziabad-Delhi border on November 29. They decided on November 28 that they will continue their protest and won't go anywhere else. Speaking to ANI, farmer leader and national spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rakesh Tikait said, "Protests happen at Ramlila ground, then why should we go to Nirankari Bhawan, a private facility? We will stay put here today." Farmers also decided that they will meet at 11:00 am daily to discuss strategy.



A fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in Delhi on November 24. Delhi Fire Services received a call around 10 pm. Nine fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze. An official said that although the fire wasn't spreading, it wasn't doused completely by November 25 evening. The fire added to Delhi's pollution woes. The capital's air quality index slipped into the severe category on November 25. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that increasing pollution played a role in the capital's recent Covid-19 surge.