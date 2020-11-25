Global  
 

'Delhi Chalo': Farmers spend chilly night by singing at Ghazipur border

Video Credit: ANI
'Delhi Chalo' protest continues by farmers of neighbouring states against the recently enacted farm laws.

Group of farmers at Ghazipur border sang songs and played music as they prepared for night halt.


Farmers at Delhi-Ghazipur border will go to Ramlila Maidan for protest: Rakesh Tikait [Video]

Farmers at Delhi-Ghazipur border will go to Ramlila Maidan for protest: Rakesh Tikait

Farmers continued their protest against the farm laws at Ghaziabad-Delhi border on November 29. They decided on November 28 that they will continue their protest and won't go anywhere else. Speaking to ANI, farmer leader and national spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rakesh Tikait said, "Protests happen at Ramlila ground, then why should we go to Nirankari Bhawan, a private facility? We will stay put here today." Farmers also decided that they will meet at 11:00 am daily to discuss strategy.

Delhi landfill fire rages for over 12 hours as pollution drives Covid spike [Video]

Delhi landfill fire rages for over 12 hours as pollution drives Covid spike

A fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in Delhi on November 24. Delhi Fire Services received a call around 10 pm. Nine fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze. An official said that although the fire wasn't spreading, it wasn't doused completely by November 25 evening. The fire added to Delhi's pollution woes. The capital's air quality index slipped into the severe category on November 25. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that increasing pollution played a role in the capital's recent Covid-19 surge. Watch the full video for more.

Watch: Farmers at Delhi-UP border try to break through barricades [Video]

Watch: Farmers at Delhi-UP border try to break through barricades

Farmers on November 29 tried to break through the barricades at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad, Delhi-UP Border. They pushed the barricades and security personnel back to show their anguish. Farmers are protesting..

Traffic movement hit as Tikri border closed amid 'Delhi Chalo' protest [Video]

Traffic movement hit as Tikri border closed amid 'Delhi Chalo' protest

Amid Punjab farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest, traffic movement is affected on Tikri border on Delhi-Bahadurgarh road. The Delhi Police kept the Tikri borders closed for vehicles and heavy security have..

'Delhi Chalo': 'Burari is not a park but open jail', says BKU Krantikari Punjab president [Video]

'Delhi Chalo': 'Burari is not a park but open jail', says BKU Krantikari Punjab president

Farmers' has decided to not go Burari Park as it is not a park but an open jail, said Surjeet S Phul, President, BKU Krantikari (Punjab) while addressing press conference on November 29. He added,..

