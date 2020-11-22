Video Credit: KHSL - Published 3 minutes ago

Action News Now reporter/anchor Ana Marie Torrea talks us on a walk of the garden grounds.

Turtle Bay Exploration Park has grand opening for Garden of Lights

Million dollars and took two years to make is finally done.

Action news now reporter ana torrea was at the turtle bay exploration park tonight and gives us a peak.

Ana: "good evening everyone this is ana torrea coming to you from turtle bay exploration park.

We just wrapped up the ribbon cutting for the garden of lights.

You can see it right there, people enjoying it taking all kinds of pictures.

The lights just illuminating the garden.

Now about a million lights decorate ten acres of the garden.

It takes about 45 minutes to get through the whole thing.

Now turtle bay says they have already sold about 13 thousand tickets.

Now the garden of lights is part of the redding city identity project.

It costed about 1 million dollars and was two years in the making.

They have been setting up the lights since july.

This is the first year and they hope to keep the project going for years to come.

For now in redding ana torrea action news now coverage you can count on."