Whether You're Getting Your First Mortgage Or Your Tenth Re-Fi, Don't Close Until You Get This One Document

Over the course of his lifetime, between purchases and re-finances, Business Insider contributor Dan Miller has closed on at least ten mortgages.

Having learned from his experience, Miller always asks for a very specific document before closing day--whether the lender likes it or not.

The document is the HUD-1 statement: a list of all of the charges and credits to be paid by the buyer and seller.