Whether You're Getting Your First Mortgage Or Your Tenth Re-Fi, Don't Close Until You Get This One Document

Over the course of his lifetime, between purchases and re-finances, Business Insider contributor Dan Miller has closed on at least ten mortgages.

Having learned from his experience, Miller always asks for a very specific document before closing day--whether the lender likes it or not.

The document is the HUD-1 statement: a list of all of the charges and credits to be paid by the buyer and seller.

Miller says that by inspecting the document beforehand, you can take care of any discrepancies in advance.

That way, people won't be pressuring you to sign on closing day.

So, feel free to tell your lender and real estate agent that you won't be attending closing unless you've received your final HUD statement!


