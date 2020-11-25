Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad, dares KCR to admit 'alliance' with AIMIM

Asserting that the people of Telangana are angry and upset with the ruling TRS in Telangana and Owaisi's "alliance", Union Home Minister and top BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday predicted this time Hyderabad will elect a BJP Mayor in the city's civic polls.

Shah, who offered prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi Devi Temple in Old City here, said the people of Hyderabad want good governance and they have belief in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the BJP.

The home minister said BJP will move Hyderabad out of the "Nizam culture" to make it "mini-India".

Shah held a massive roadshow in Hyderabad and offered prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi temple.

