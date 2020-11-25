Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad, dares KCR to admit 'alliance' with AIMIM

Asserting that the people of Telangana are angry and upset with the ruling TRS in Telangana and Owaisi's "alliance", Union Home Minister and top BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday predicted this time Hyderabad will elect a BJP Mayor in the city's civic polls.
Shah, who offered prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi Devi Temple in Old City here, said the people of Hyderabad want good governance and they have belief in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the BJP.
The home minister said BJP will move Hyderabad out of the "Nizam culture" to make it "mini-India".
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah held a roadshow in Warasiguda in old Hyderabad on November 29. Amit Shah is on a day-long visit to Hyderabad ahead of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections. Party workers gathered in large numbers and raised the party flag during the roadshow. COVID-19 guidelines flouted during Amit Shah's roadshow.
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on November 29 alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to ban PDP and trying to get her because she raised her voice against them. She said, "I think BJP wants to develop an ecosystem of itself where there is no place for democracy. They are trying to get to me. They want to ban my party because I raised my voice. I am repeatedly told that Article 370 is being talked about since my release. But what can I do about that."
As long as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) don't reinstate Article 370 the issue won't be resolved in Jammu and Kashmir, said Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on November 29 while addressing media persons. She said, "Until and unless the Kashmir issue is resolved, the problem will remain and persist. As long as they do not reinstate Article 370 the issue won't be resolved. Ministers will come and go."
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called Muslims as 'Pakistani', Sardars as 'Khalistani', activists as 'Urban Naxal' and students as members of 'Tukde Tukde gang' and 'anti-national' then who is 'Hindustani' in this country, asked Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on November 29. She said, "They call Muslims as 'Pakistani', Sardars as 'Khalistani', activists as 'Urban Naxal' and students as members of 'Tukde Tukde gang' - 'anti-national'. I fail to understand if everyone is terrorist - anti-national, then who is 'Hindustani' in this country?Only BJP workers?"
AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 28 after he made a pitch for renaming Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar. Owaisi hit back at Yogi during a rally saying, “You will be renamed not Hyderabad.” While campaigning for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections on Saturday, Yogi Adityanath said, “Some people were asking me if Hyderabad can be renamed as Bhagyanagar. I said, 'Why not?' I told them that we renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj after BJP came into power in Uttar Pradesh. Then why can't Hyderabad be renamed as Bhagyanagar?” Adityanath also held a roadshow in the Malkajgiri division of Hyderabad. Watch the video for more details.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Bharat Biotech facility in Telangana's Hyderabad on November 28. He arrived in the city after a tour of Zydus' facility in Gujarat's Ahmedabad earlier in the day. PM Modi is on a 3-city tour to take stock of Covid vaccine development in the country. He tweeted about his Bharat Biotech tour, hailing scientists for the progress in the trials so far. He added that the Bharat Biotech team is working with Indian Council of Medical Research for speedy progress. PM's next stop is the Serum Institute of India in Maharashtra's Pune. Watch the full video for more.
Working President of Telangana Rashtra Samith (TRS) KTR slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its campaign in Hyderabad for local polls. "They (BJP) have forgotten that this is 'gali election'. Leaders from Delhi are coming, international leaders might also come. Trump Sahab may also come as he is their friend. We just need blessings of the public of Hyderabad," said KTR.
Addressing a press conference, ahead of local body election in Hyderabad, BJP leader and Union Textile Minister SmritiIrani targeted AIMIM and accused party of enrollingillegal immigrants in Telangana's voter list. She also slammed CM KCR's TRS. "Our soldiers are fighting relentlessly to keep our borders safe. And here in this historical city of Hyderabad, the AIMIM and TRS are working in tandem to give illegal immigrants a place in Telangana's voter's list. They will have to answer to the people for this," said Irani.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke of the Centre's new farm laws and the advantages they brought. PM Modi said that The agricultural reforms in the past few days have also now opened new doors of
Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued an appeal to farmers protesting in and near the national capital. He said that the Government of India is ready for talks with the agriculture minister having sent
