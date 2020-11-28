Johnny Williams urges patience as Wales builds for the future

Johnny Williams has urged Wales fans to keep their patience and he says thatWayne Pivac’s squad will “keep moving forward.” Wales’ latest defeat – a 24-13Autumn Nations Cup loss to England at Parc y Scarlets – was their seventh innine Tests since Pivac succeeded Warren Gatland last year.

It was Wales’strongest performance of a difficult Nations Cup campaign, though, with try-scoring Scarlets centre Williams the stand-out player on only his second Testmatch appearance.