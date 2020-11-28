Global  
 

Johnny Williams urges patience as Wales builds for the future

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Johnny Williams has urged Wales fans to keep their patience and he says thatWayne Pivac’s squad will “keep moving forward.” Wales’ latest defeat – a 24-13Autumn Nations Cup loss to England at Parc y Scarlets – was their seventh innine Tests since Pivac succeeded Warren Gatland last year.

It was Wales’strongest performance of a difficult Nations Cup campaign, though, with try-scoring Scarlets centre Williams the stand-out player on only his second Testmatch appearance.


