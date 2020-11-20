Trump Wanted To File One Massive Election Lawsuit

President Donald Trump gave an interview to Fox Business on Sunday.

In the interview he continued to make the claims of voter fraud in the 2020 Election.

This is the latest instance of his refusal to accept his loss in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump said he had asked his lawyers to file "one nice, big, beautiful lawsuit" encompassing his claims of voter fraud.

He said his legal team told him he didn't have the standing to do so.