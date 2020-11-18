Ten Lives Club cat rescue attempts to make up for pandemic caused lost funding
Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Ten Lives Club has been fundraising to rescue feline friends for almost 20 years.
But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have had to cancel 10 events this year, losing about $85,000.
While the cash flow has slowed, the rescue has still been able to take in more than 2,200 cats since January 1st.
