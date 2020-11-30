AFRICAN KUNG FU NAZIS Movie

AFRICAN KUNG FU NAZIS Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Unlike history books tell us, Adolf Hitler did not commit suicide in his bunker, but instead fled to the African continent in his submarine.

Teaming up with his new right hand, infamous Japanese military leader Hideki Tojo and the brutal Horse-Man Göring, he plans on conquering the world once again - starting in Ghana.

With the might of his loyal (although brainwashed) Ghan-Aryans and his superhuman Karate-Powers, Hitler destroys the African Kung-Fu school of the shadow snake, killing its leader.

Grieving for his master, Kung-Fu disciple Addae seeks revenge by participating in Hitler's martial arts tournament.

Will he find the strength of body and mind to defeat the evil dictator?

Genre: Action, Comedy Director: Sebastian Stein Writer: Sebastian Stein Stars: Elisha Okyere, Kwaku Adu, Yoshito Akimoto