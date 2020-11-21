Global  
 

Brexit: Trade deal negotiations enter what could be final week

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Crunch talks aimed at securing a post-Brexit trade deal between the EuropeanUnion and UK will resume on Monday in what could be the final week ofdiscussions.

The EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, was meetingcounterpart Lord (David) Frost in London as they seek to hammer out anagreement.


Michel Barnier arrives at post-Brexit trade talks [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives at post-Brexit trade talks

EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier says "there's a reason for determination" as he continues post-Brexit trade negotiations in London. The last-ditch talks continued over the weekend with fishing rights remaining a major bone of contention, according to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:59Published
Brexit briefing: 31 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 31 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
Michel Barnier says 'poisson' when asked about EU fishing rights [Video]

Michel Barnier says 'poisson' when asked about EU fishing rights

The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier did not say how Brexit negotiationswent after the second day of weekend discussions. When asked if negotiatorshad got any closer to reaching an agreement on fishing rights while leavingfor the night just before 10pm, Mr Barnier simply said: “Poisson.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published
Brexit briefing: 32 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 32 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

George Eustice on farming: We are going to change the system [Video]

George Eustice on farming: We are going to change the system

The Environment Secretary has outlined the Government’s goals for its newpost-Brexit payment system for farmers. George Eustice spoke to BBC Breakfast.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Michel Barnier: Brexit talks continue even on Sunday [Video]

Michel Barnier: Brexit talks continue even on Sunday

EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier says make-or-break Brexit negotiations continue "even on Sunday". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:30Published
Michel Barnier continues make-or-break Brexit talks [Video]

Michel Barnier continues make-or-break Brexit talks

EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier continues make-or-break Brexit negotiations in London with his UK counterpart Lord Frost. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:46Published

Michele Barnier says Brexit talks are an ‘ongoing process’ [Video]

Michele Barnier says Brexit talks are an ‘ongoing process’

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michele Barnier has said his talks with his UK counterpart, Lord Frost is an ongoing process. His comments come as he is in London for the latest round of negotiations. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:29Published
Michele Barnier departs Brexit talks with Lord Frost [Video]

Michele Barnier departs Brexit talks with Lord Frost

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michele Barnier, has left Brexit talks which took place today with his UK counterpart, Lord Frost. Mr Barnier did not comment on how negotiations went. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published
Michele Barnier departs London hotel for Brexit talks [Video]

Michele Barnier departs London hotel for Brexit talks

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michele Barnier has departed his hotel in London ahead of talks with his UK counterpart, Lord Frost. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:45Published

New coronavirus restrictions set around the world as COVID-19 surges

 Across the world, countries are putting in place new restrictions as coronavirus cases increase. Elizabeth Palmer reports from London, where crowds are..
CBS News
NEWS OF THE WEEK: 21 Savage's brother killed in London [Video]

NEWS OF THE WEEK: 21 Savage's brother killed in London

Rapper 21 Savage is mourning the death of his 27-year-old brother.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

EU is willing to be "creative" to get a Brexit trade deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Wednesday committed to be “creative" in the final stages of...
SeattlePI.com - Published

UK tells EU to bring ‘fresh thinking’ to Brexit talks and concede on fishing

Britain is demanding the European Union brings “fresh thinking” to post-Brexit trade deal talks...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Crunch Brexit talks resume in London for what could be final week

Crunch talks aimed at securing a post-Brexit trade deal between the European Union and UK will resume...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


UK-EU trade negotiations enter final phase [Video]

UK-EU trade negotiations enter final phase

The EU and UK are entering "the last week or so" of "substantive" post-Brexit trade talks, Dominic Raab has told Sky News.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:21Published
Raab: Pragmatism is needed from EU on final Brexit issues [Video]

Raab: Pragmatism is needed from EU on final Brexit issues

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab insists the UK it on the "last leg" of its Brexit trade negotiations with the European Union. He adds, however, pragmatism is needed from the Bloc on the outstanding..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:19Published
UK and Canada agree post-Brexit trade can continue under same terms as EU deal [Video]

UK and Canada agree post-Brexit trade can continue under same terms as EU deal

The UK and Canada have agreed a deal to continue trading under the same termsas the current European Union agreement after the Brexit transition periodends, in a relief for businesses fearing high..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published