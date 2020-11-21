Brexit: Trade deal negotiations enter what could be final week

EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier says "there's a reason for determination" as he continues post-Brexit trade negotiations in London.
The last-ditch talks continued over the weekend with fishing rights remaining a major bone of contention, according to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier did not say how Brexit negotiationswent after the second day of weekend discussions. When asked if negotiatorshad got any closer to reaching an agreement on fishing rights while leavingfor the night just before 10pm, Mr Barnier simply said: “Poisson.”
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published
EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier says make-or-break Brexit negotiations continue "even on Sunday". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier continues make-or-break Brexit negotiations in London with his UK counterpart Lord Frost. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michele Barnier has said his talks with his UK counterpart, Lord Frost is an ongoing process. His comments come as he is in London for the latest round of negotiations. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michele Barnier, has left Brexit talks which took place today with his UK counterpart, Lord Frost. Mr Barnier did not comment on how negotiations went. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michele Barnier has departed his hotel in London ahead of talks with his UK counterpart, Lord Frost. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn