John Travolta thanks fans on first Thanksgiving as a widower

John Travolta thanks fans on first Thanksgiving as a widower

John Travolta thanks fans on first Thanksgiving as a widower

John Travolta has thanked fans for their unwavering support as he celebrates his first Thanksgiving since the passing of his late wife, Kelly Preston.


Olivia Newton-John reveals Kelly Preston's death keeps her going in cancer fight [Video]

Olivia Newton-John reveals Kelly Preston's death keeps her going in cancer fight

Olivia Newton-John has vowed to continue to advocate for the advancement of cancer research following the death of her friend Kelly Preston, who was married to Newton-John's Grease co-star John Travolta, and tragically died in July at age 57 after a private two-year battle with breast cancer.

John Travolta thanks fans in emotional post on first Thanksgiving since Kelly Preston's death

John Travolta was feeling the absence of Kelly Preston during his first Thanksgiving without his late...
