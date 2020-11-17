Give yourself the gift of better sleep with $150 off a new Layla mattress and over $300 of sleep accessories for Cyber Monday

Sleep better on a dual-sided mattress from Layla for a steal this Cyber Monday.

Get $150 off a new mattress and receive two memory foam pillows, a mattress protector and a sheet set totally free!

Gift some new pillows to your parents or get a calming weighted blanket to an anxiety-prone friend.

Layla mattresses are also infused with the antimicrobial powers of copper, so you can rest easy knowing your bed is clean as a whistle!Click here to check it out: https://fave.co/36kacg3Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.