Merriam-Webster Names ‘Pandemic’ Word of the Year

The dictionary publisher announced its 2020 word of the year on Monday.

Often the big news story has a technical word that's associated with it and in this case, the word pandemic is not just technical but has become general.

, Merriam-Webster Editor at Large Peter Sokolowski, via ‘The Associated Press’.

Searches for the word spiked in March when the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic.

Coronavirus, quarantine, mamba and malarkey were among the runners up based on the site’s search spikes.

COVID-19 was also added to the site’s entries within a month after being coined in February