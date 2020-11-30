Video Credit: WTHI - Published 7 minutes ago

At issue is who should be Vigo County's next treasurer.

We continue to follow a contested Vigo County election.

Contested Vigo County treasurer position heads to the courtroom

At issue is who should be vigo county's next treasurer.

Republican josie swalls-thompson defeated democrat nancy allsup in a close race.

But allsup filed a challenge shortly after the election was over.

She contends thompson was a resident of florida at the time of the election.

At issue is property in florida that thompson owned that had a homestead exemption.

It was still active as of election day.

Thompson contends she married a terre haute man and relocated here in 2017.

She considers their residence here her home.

The judge took the case under advisement.

Final filings are due this friday