Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liverpool v Ajax: Champions League match preview

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Liverpool v Ajax: Champions League match preview

Liverpool v Ajax: Champions League match preview

Liverpool is hoping to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League bybeating Dutch giants Ajax at Anfield.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

AFC Ajax AFC Ajax Dutch association football team

Ajax v Liverpool: Champions League match preview [Video]

Ajax v Liverpool: Champions League match preview

A closer look at the upcoming Champions League tie between Ajax and Liverpoolin Amsterdam.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

Liverpool Liverpool City and metropolitan borough in England

Hancock: Tier 3 areas to be offered mass Covid testing [Video]

Hancock: Tier 3 areas to be offered mass Covid testing

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says Tier 3 areas will be offered rapid, community testing - as trialled in Liverpool - to enable them to get out of the toughest Covid restrictions. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14Published

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Liverpool: Pascal Gross denies Reds

 Pascal Gross' injury-time penalty rescues a deserved draw for Brighton as Liverpool go top of the Premier League table.
BBC News

Liverpool denied win by late penalty at Brighton

 Pascal Gross' injury-time penalty rescues a deserved draw for Brighton as Liverpool go top of the Premier League table.
BBC News

Covid: Liverpool's tier 2 move due to 'hard work'

 People in Liverpool are praised as the area moves into a lower tier of restrictions.
BBC News

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

Zidane laments Real's awful start, lack of consistency [Video]

Zidane laments Real's awful start, lack of consistency

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane cannot explain why his team played so poorly in their 2-1 loss at home to Alaves, just three days after beating Inter Milan so comprehensively in the Champions League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:12Published
Brighton v Liverpool: Premier League match preview [Video]

Brighton v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Liverpool's Premier League match at Brighton on Saturday.The Reds will be looking to bounce back from a shock 2-0 loss to Atalanta inthe Champions League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Anfield Anfield Football stadium, home of Liverpool F.C.

Champions League: Sloppy Liverpool beaten at home by Atalanta

 LIVERPOOL: admitted Liverpool could have no complaints after they wasted a chance to book their place in the last 16 as Atalanta earned a shock 2-0 win at..
WorldNews

Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta: Visitors enjoy surprise Champions League win at Anfield

 Atalanta score twice in four minutes to deliver a surprise victory over Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League.
BBC News
Jurgen Klopp speaks about Liverpool’s record-breaking win [Video]

Jurgen Klopp speaks about Liverpool’s record-breaking win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed the “incredible” achievement of settinga new unbeaten club record but admits he has little time to enjoy it. Klopp’sside set a new club landmark of 64 home league matches without defeat –eclipsing the great team of the late 1970s and early 1980s – with Diogo Jotaand Roberto Firmino on the scoresheet in a 3-0 win over Leicester after JonnyEvans’ early own goal. Jota also reached his own personal milestone, becomingthe first Liverpool player to score in his first four top-flight leagueappearances at Anfield.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Liverpool go second with convincing win over Leicester

 Liverpool produce an assured win over Leicester at Anfield to move level on points with Premier League leaders Tottenham.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Al Ahly beat rivals Zamalek to clinch CAF Champions League title [Video]

Al Ahly beat rivals Zamalek to clinch CAF Champions League title

Al Ahly clinch African Champions League title following a 2-1 win over fierce rivals thanks to sensational winning goal.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:11Published
Meeting Maradona was like meeting the Pope, says Klopp [Video]

Meeting Maradona was like meeting the Pope, says Klopp

Liverpool's Juergen Klopp comments on Diego Maradona, the UK government's COVID-19 restrictions and his team's upcoming match against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 07:55Published
Chelsea v Tottenham: Premier League match preview [Video]

Chelsea v Tottenham: Premier League match preview

A closer look at the stats as Tottenham prepare to travel to Chelsea in aPremier League clash.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published