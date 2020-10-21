Liverpool v Ajax: Champions League match preview

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says Tier 3 areas will be offered rapid, community testing - as trialled in Liverpool - to enable them to get out of the toughest Covid restrictions. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane cannot explain why his team played so poorly in their 2-1 loss at home to Alaves, just three days after beating Inter Milan so comprehensively in the Champions League.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed the “incredible” achievement of settinga new unbeaten club record but admits he has little time to enjoy it. Klopp’sside set a new club landmark of 64 home league matches without defeat –eclipsing the great team of the late 1970s and early 1980s – with Diogo Jotaand Roberto Firmino on the scoresheet in a 3-0 win over Leicester after JonnyEvans’ early own goal. Jota also reached his own personal milestone, becomingthe first Liverpool player to score in his first four top-flight leagueappearances at Anfield.
