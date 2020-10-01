Global  
 

Premier League match preview: Atalanta v Liverpool

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Premier League match preview: Atalanta v Liverpool

Premier League match preview: Atalanta v Liverpool

An in-depth match preview as Liverpool prepare to take on Atalanta in the UEFAChampions League.


Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Fulham 2-0 West Brom: Hosts gain first Premier League win of the season

 Fulham secure their first Premier League win of the season as they beat West Brom to move out of the bottom three.
BBC News
Mourinho: Bale doesn't yet have 90 minutes of Premier League action in his legs [Video]

Mourinho: Bale doesn't yet have 90 minutes of Premier League action in his legs

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho said that he will be checking Madrid websites to seewhat is being said about Gareth Bale following Tottenham's 2-1 win againstBrighton.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:55Published

Gareth Bale scores winner as Spurs beat Brighton 2-1

 Gareth Bale came off the bench to score his first goal in his second spell at Tottenham, as Jose Mourinho's men moved to second in the Premier League after a 2-1..
WorldNews

Liverpool F.C. Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England

Atalanta v Liverpool: Joel Matip and Naby Keita face late fitness tests before Champions League tie

 Defender Joel Matip and midfielder Naby Keita face late fitness tests before Liverpool's Champions League game on Tuesday away at Atalanta.
BBC News
Jurgen Klopp hails Diogo Jota and Nathaniel Phillips after win over West Ham [Video]

Jurgen Klopp hails Diogo Jota and Nathaniel Phillips after win over West Ham

Jurgen Klopp hailed the performances of Diogo Jota and Nathaniel Phillipsafter Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League with victory overWest Ham. The pair, neither of whom featured in last season’s title success,proved crucial as the Reds came from behind to win 2-1 at Anfield. Summersigning Jota scored for a third consecutive game as he came off the bench tonet an 85th-minute winner moments after having another strike ruled outfollowing VAR review.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Liverpool go top after Jota winner against Hammers

 Substitute Diogo Jota scores for the third straight game as Liverpool come from behind to beat West Ham and go top of the Premier League table.
BBC News

Liverpool go top after Jota winner against West Ham

 Substitute Diogo Jota scores for the third straight game as Liverpool come from behind to beat West Ham and go top of the Premier League table.
BBC News

Atalanta B.C. Atalanta B.C. Italian association football club in Bergamo, Lombardy

Champions League: Who have the English clubs drawn in the group stage? [Video]

Champions League: Who have the English clubs drawn in the group stage?

Liverpool will take on Ajax, Atalanta and Midtjylland in the group stages ofthe Champions League, which will also see Barcelona face Juventus followingThursday’s draw in Geneva. The Premier League champions, who have won theEuropean Cup six times, were one of the eight top seeds and went into Group D.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Liverpool finalise training prep ahead of Atalanta test [Video]

Liverpool finalise training prep ahead of Atalanta test

Liverpool boosted by return to training of Joel Matip and Naby Keita

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:42Published
Premier League match preview: Sheffield United v Manchester City [Video]

Premier League match preview: Sheffield United v Manchester City

Bramall Lane will host Saturday's early start in the Premier League withSheffield United welcoming Manchester City for what is a hugely important gamefor both teams. Take a look at the stats here.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published
Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Ham [Video]

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Ham

In-depth match preview ahead of the Premier League clash between Liverpool andWest Ham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published