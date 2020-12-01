Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:18s - Published 2 weeks ago

Microsoft Teams stop working on Internet Explorer 11 from Nov 30

Microsoft Teams stopped working on Internet Explorer 11 starting November 30, 2020, as per a prior announcement made by the company.

According to Mashable, the tech company had made the announcement regarding this back in August.

Microsoft stated that customers have a "degraded experience" or will be unable to connect to Microsoft 365 apps and services on Internet Explorer (IE) 11.

When it comes to a "degraded experience", users may not be able to use the new Microsoft 365 features or certain features and might not even work when accessing the app or service via IE 11.

As per Mashable, the decision to curb Microsoft Teams support on IE 11 is an attempt to move users to the company's Microsoft Edge browser.