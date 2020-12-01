Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Microsoft Teams stop working on Internet Explorer 11 from Nov 30

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Microsoft Teams stop working on Internet Explorer 11 from Nov 30

Microsoft Teams stop working on Internet Explorer 11 from Nov 30

Microsoft Teams stopped working on Internet Explorer 11 starting November 30, 2020, as per a prior announcement made by the company.

According to Mashable, the tech company had made the announcement regarding this back in August.

Microsoft stated that customers have a "degraded experience" or will be unable to connect to Microsoft 365 apps and services on Internet Explorer (IE) 11.

When it comes to a "degraded experience", users may not be able to use the new Microsoft 365 features or certain features and might not even work when accessing the app or service via IE 11.

As per Mashable, the decision to curb Microsoft Teams support on IE 11 is an attempt to move users to the company's Microsoft Edge browser.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Microsoft Microsoft American technology company

Microsoft’s new password manager works across Edge, Chrome, and mobile devices

 Microsoft is building a new password manager that syncs credentials across its Edge browser, Google Chrome, and mobile iOS or Android devices. A preview version..
The Verge

The Surface Duo gets better TikTok support and availability outside the US

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Microsoft announced in a blog today that its dual screen phone, the Surface Duo, will be getting an..
The Verge

Microsoft Office is now updated for M1 Macs

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

If you’ve been using Microsoft Office on an M1 Mac, it’s about to get better — Microsoft is announcing an..
The Verge

It’s not as easy to get a Cyberpunk 2077 refund as CD Projekt Red suggested

 Image: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed it has no special refund agreement with Microsoft or Sony, despite saying..
The Verge

EA Play won’t come to Xbox Game Pass for PC until 2021

 PC gamers subscribed to Xbox Game Pass for PC or the pricier Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier will need to wait just a little while longer until they have access to..
The Verge

Internet Explorer 11 Internet Explorer 11 2013 version of Internet Explorer