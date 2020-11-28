Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

TREE LIGHTING 11-30-20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
TREE LIGHTING 11-30-20
The city of Columbus hosted it's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

If you tuned into our 5 and 6 o'clock broadcasts, then you know tonight the city of columbus hosted it's annual christmas tree lighting ceremony.

The event is put on every year by columbus main street, but this year looked a little different.

Spectators were asked to log into the event's facebook live broadcast.

Columbus mayor robert smith was joined by santa, mrs. claus, and the grinch for the lighting.

After the show, children were allowed to take part in a q and a session with santa over the livestream.

Mayor robert smith says, it was important to go on with the ceremony, despite not having a large in-person crowd.

"it's very important to do the lighting of the christmas tree.

Tomorrow is december 1st and today is the last day in the month of november, we just finished with thanksgiving, so what better way to start of the christmas celebration than the lighting of the christmas tree."

Tonight's tree lighting ceremony took place from 6 to about 6:30 at the columbus river walk.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Westchester’s Winter Wonderland Holiday Light Drive-Thru Opens For Season

A 9-year-old COVID-19 survivor from Mount Vernon led this year's tree lighting.
CBS 2 - Published

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio on viewing this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

At a press conference Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio outlined some of the COVID-19 safety...
CBS News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

TREE LIGHTING [Video]

TREE LIGHTING

coverage of the annual tree lighting in columbus

Credit: WCBIPublished
Tickets Required For Rockefeller Center Tree [Video]

Tickets Required For Rockefeller Center Tree

The Rockefeller Center tree lighting is coming up this week, but once the tree is lit, you won't be able to just drop by.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:22Published
Fourth annual Christmas tree lighting in Downtown Saturday [Video]

Fourth annual Christmas tree lighting in Downtown Saturday

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 01:25Published