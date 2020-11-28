TREE LIGHTING 11-30-20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 3 minutes ago

The city of Columbus hosted it's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

The event is put on every year by columbus main street, but this year looked a little different.

Spectators were asked to log into the event's facebook live broadcast.

Columbus mayor robert smith was joined by santa, mrs. claus, and the grinch for the lighting.

After the show, children were allowed to take part in a q and a session with santa over the livestream.

Mayor robert smith says, it was important to go on with the ceremony, despite not having a large in-person crowd.

"it's very important to do the lighting of the christmas tree.

Tomorrow is december 1st and today is the last day in the month of november, we just finished with thanksgiving, so what better way to start of the christmas celebration than the lighting of the christmas tree."

Tonight's tree lighting ceremony took place from 6 to about 6:30 at the columbus river walk.