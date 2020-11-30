Report: Bret Bielema top candidate at USM

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 1 day ago

The Southern Miss program is in the midst of its most challenging season since 2012 and it’s search for a new head coach has taken an interesting turn.

- - elsewhere at southern miss... - covid-19 still causing issues,- for the football program... wit- friday's game at u-tep, now - canceled.

- the miners have temporarily - suspended team activities...- leaving the golden eagles with- one last game, on - december 10th... at home, - against florida atlantic.

- u-s-m just had to cancel its- road game at u-a-b, this past - friday... - due to corona-virus concerns.

- meanwhile... the lady eagles- basketball team has suspended - team activities... until- december 12th.- they'll lose three games... - including one at home, against- mississippi state.-