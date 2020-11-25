GHMC elections 2020: Politicos cast their votes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with three teams working on developing and manufacturing of vaccines against Covid-19. The teams were from Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, Biological E Ltd, and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. PM Modi's interaction with the vaccine developers was held through video conferencing. He also appreciated the efforts being taken by the scientists of these companies. Earlier, PM modi had visited Pune's Serum Institute of India to review vaccine development. He had also visited Ahmedabad's Zydus Biotech Park and Hyderabad's Bharat Biotech facility.
