Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

GHMC elections 2020: Politicos cast their votes

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:17s - Published
GHMC elections 2020: Politicos cast their votes

GHMC elections 2020: Politicos cast their votes

Polling for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is underway.

Hyderabadis went to polling booth on Dec 01 to cast their votes.

Major parties who are competing in GHMC elections are Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy cast his vote at a polling booth.

Telangana Minister and TRS leader, KT Rama Rao also cast his vote for GHMC elections.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi cast his vote and appealed to people of Hyderabad to cast their vote today to strengthen the democracy.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hyderabad Hyderabad Capital of Telangana, India

Covid-19: PM Modi interacts with 3 teams working on vaccine development [Video]

Covid-19: PM Modi interacts with 3 teams working on vaccine development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with three teams working on developing and manufacturing of vaccines against Covid-19. The teams were from Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, Biological E Ltd, and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. PM Modi's interaction with the vaccine developers was held through video conferencing. He also appreciated the efforts being taken by the scientists of these companies. Earlier, PM modi had visited Pune's Serum Institute of India to review vaccine development. He had also visited Ahmedabad's Zydus Biotech Park and Hyderabad's Bharat Biotech facility.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:15Published
PM Modi interacts with teams working on developing, manufacturing vaccine for COVID-19 [Video]

PM Modi interacts with teams working on developing, manufacturing vaccine for COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with 3 teams working on developing and manufacturing vaccine for COVID-19 on November 30. These teams were from Pune's Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, Hyderabad's Biological E Ltd and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The event was held through video conferencing. The PM appreciated efforts being taken by the scientists of these companies who are working tirelessly to come out with a vaccine solution to tackle COVID-19.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

GHMC polls: Over 74 lakh voters to exercise their franchise today; voting through ballot papers

 The polling will commence at 7 am today and conclude at 6 pm at 9,101 polling stations.
DNA
GHMC polls: Amit Shah's roadshow attracts massive crowd [Video]

GHMC polls: Amit Shah's roadshow attracts massive crowd

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah held a roadshow in Warasiguda in old Hyderabad on November 29. Amit Shah is on a day-long visit to Hyderabad ahead of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections. Party workers gathered in large numbers and raised the party flag during the roadshow. COVID-19 guidelines flouted during Amit Shah's roadshow.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published

Asaduddin Owaisi Asaduddin Owaisi Indian politician

Demands of farmers' completely genuine: Owaisi on 'Delhi Chalo' protest [Video]

Demands of farmers' completely genuine: Owaisi on 'Delhi Chalo' protest

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on November 29 said the demands of the farmers who is protesting against the new farms laws is completely genuine, and I would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet them and solve this issue.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:00Published
'Billi ke Khawab Main Chichde Hi Chichde': Owaisi on Shah's Hyderabad Mayor remark [Video]

'Billi ke Khawab Main Chichde Hi Chichde': Owaisi on Shah's Hyderabad Mayor remark

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on November 29 reacted on Home Minister Amit Shah's next Hyderabad Mayor remark. He slammed Amit Shah by using an old phrase, 'Billi ke Khawab Main Chichde Hi Chichde' (To savour custard even in one's dreams). He also said, "It was BJP that claimed there're 30,000 illegal Rohingya refugees who're enrolled in voters' list here. I said that they should identify 1,000 such names and asked if Amit Shah was sleeping in Delhi? Why doesn't he remove them? Who's stopping him?"

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:49Published

Telugu Desam Party Telugu Desam Party Political party in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana


Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

'Delhi Chalo': Amit Shah, Rajnath, Tomar attend high-level meeting at Nadda's residence [Video]

'Delhi Chalo': Amit Shah, Rajnath, Tomar attend high-level meeting at Nadda's residence

Amid 'Delhi Chalo' protest by farmers of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, a meeting has been held at the residence of national president of Bharatiya Janata Party, Jagat Prakash Nadda. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal arrived at Nadda's residence to for the meeting to come with a solution to end the massive protest. Farmers are protesting at Delhi borders against the Centre's three farm laws. They rejected conditional talks with the government but are ready for unconditional talks. Earlier in the day, farmers alleged that the Centre has invited only 32 groups of farmers for talks but there are over 500 groups. They demanded to call all the farmer groups.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published

Ahead of 3 pm talk with farmers, Union ministers meet to discuss protests, demands

 Ahead of the meeting with the farmer leaders at 3 pm today, amid protests against the recent farm laws, several Union Cabinet Ministers are meeting at the..
IndiaTimes

BJP distances itself from Karnataka minister Eshwarappa’s ‘no ticket to Muslims’ remark

 The BJP has distanced itself from the controversial remark made by senior party leader and Karnataka rural development minister KS Eshwarappa over not giving..
IndiaTimes

Telangana Rashtra Samithi Telangana Rashtra Samithi Political party in India

Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad, dares KCR to admit 'alliance' with AIMIM [Video]

Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad, dares KCR to admit 'alliance' with AIMIM

Asserting that the people of Telangana are angry and upset with the ruling TRS in Telangana and Owaisi's "alliance", Union Home Minister and top BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday predicted this time Hyderabad will elect a BJP Mayor in the city's civic polls. Shah, who offered prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi Devi Temple in Old City here, said the people of Hyderabad want good governance and they have belief in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the BJP. The home minister said BJP will move Hyderabad out of the "Nizam culture" to make it "mini-India". Shah held a massive roadshow in Hyderabad and offered prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi temple. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:56Published
Hyderabad Civic Polls: 'Trump might also come for BJP's campaign,' quips KTR [Video]

Hyderabad Civic Polls: 'Trump might also come for BJP's campaign,' quips KTR

Working President of Telangana Rashtra Samith (TRS) KTR slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its campaign in Hyderabad for local polls. "They (BJP) have forgotten that this is 'gali election'. Leaders from Delhi are coming, international leaders might also come. Trump Sahab may also come as he is their friend. We just need blessings of the public of Hyderabad," said KTR.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Biden set to announce his economic team led by Janet Yellen, who face a dark winter outlook, split Congress

 President-elect Joe Biden is set to announce his economic team Tuesday. What proposals can they push through a split Congress?
USATODAY.com

Senate leaders discuss coronavirus relief as lawmakers return

 A group of senators is looking to jump-start negotiations on another round of COVID-19 relief before the end of the year. CBS News chief Congressional..
CBS News

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Political party in India