GHMC polls: People want change, says BJP MP as party leads in early trends

As counting of votes began for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leader expressed confidence of winning more than 100 out of 150 seats, despite "many big leaders from BJP" had come to campaign for the civic polls. She also accused the BJP leaders of making false claims during the campaign, and asserted that people of Hyderabad did not believe them. "We are expecting to win over 100 seats. Although many big leaders from BJP came to campaign and made many false claims, I'm happy that people of Hyderabad did not believe in them and reposed their faith in KCR's leadership," K Kavitha, who is also the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, told ANI. Heavy police presence was seen outside LB Stadium, one of the counting centres in Hyderabad, as officials started counting of votes.
Ahead Hyderabad local body elections, which are going to be held on December 01, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar on November 22 said what happened in Dubbaka bypoll, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to repeat it in Hyderabad. He said, "What happened in Dubbaka bypoll, BJP is going to repeat it in Hyderabad. We have to decide whether we want a mayor of BJP or AIMIM. Voting for Congress, TRS means voting for AIMIM, and voting for AIMIM means voting for division." "The assets of CM K Chandrashekhar Rao and his friends are increasing but the asset of Telangana is decreasing. BJP has come up with an 'aarop patra' which features 60 failures of the state government during the last 6 years," he added.
A clash erupted between Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders at a hotel in Telangana's Siddipet. TRS MLA Chanti Kranthi was staying here and BJP leaders claimed that he was distributing money to Dubbak constituency voters to vote for their party. The incident happened on Nov 02, a day before Dubbak by-polls.
Polling for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is underway. Hyderabadis went to polling booth on Dec 01 to cast their votes. Major parties who are competing in GHMC elections are Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy cast his vote at a polling booth. Telangana Minister and TRS leader, KT Rama Rao also cast his vote for GHMC elections. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi cast his vote and appealed to people of Hyderabad to cast their vote today to strengthen the democracy.
