GHMC polls: People want change, says BJP MP as party leads in early trends

As early trends showed BJP leading in recently-concluded Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, party MP D Arvind said that it is clear that people want change.

"The transformation has started in the state of Telangana.

You have seen Lok Sabha election results then Dubbaka by-election and now GHMC.

This is expected.

This is a paper-ballot elections so let us wait till the evening, but it is clear message to TRS that Telangana people and GHMC people have given that they want a change here.

People have decided to vote for a change and decided that Mr Modi's leadership and a non-corrupt government is required in the state of Telangana," said BJP MP D Arvind.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections were held on December 01, and the counting of votes is underway.