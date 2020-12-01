Chico State lends helping hand on 'Giving Tuesday'

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 2 minutes ago

Some Chico State students are struggling with homelessness and hunger this year due to the Pandemic and wildfires.

Wildfires and the pandemic has created many challenges for students... tiarra blanche/student at chico state <it's hard being a student sometimes you know with having to buy groceries and pay your bills and balance all of your finances.

Clint hollister/ student at chico state since march, i got laid off so i don't have a source of income at all.

Chico state basic needs project is seeking help to assist those in dire need.

The unniversity says 5o dollars could cover a students utility bill and one hundred dollars could stock the hungry wildcat food pantry with 150 pounds of fresh produce.

Tiarra blanche/ student at chico state in order to feed yourself and do all of that and also being a full- time student and when you are stressed your appitite goes down and stuff and it is just hard.

The basic needs project and the food pantry is really helpful because they are providing a need, food.

Dani masten students here at chico state who rely on resources from the basic needs roject share why giving back is so important.

Clint/chico state student <what we want to be able to do is give back.

While we don't have that much to gove as students, the whole point for us being here is to invest in a future that is sustainable where we can have enough to support ourselves and enough to be able to giveback."

Giving back and donating could help some chico state students with challenges like homelessness, and hunger in chico - dani masten, action news now coverage you can count on.

To make a donation to chico state for this 'giving tuesday'..

Head to our website at action news now dot-com slash links.