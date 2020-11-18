Global  
 

NCHD moving to self-administered nasal swab collection at COVID testing sites

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - The North Central Health District is changing the hours and procedures at all its COVID-19 testing sites starting Monday, December 7th.

And speaking of testing, the north central health district is changing the hours and procedures... at its covid-19 testing sites.

The changes will start next monday december 7th.

On that day all 13 testing sites will start using self-administered nasal swab collection.

According to a health district news release... staff will provide instructions




