The state of the political parties with Corbyn still sitting as an independent

General Secretary of Unite, Len McCluskey has said that the decision to not bring back Jeremy Corbyn as one of the party's MPs looks to him like "a witch hunt" and "persecution of a decent man". Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has said that he supports Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to continue withholding the Labour whip from Jeremy Corbyn until he has made a "full apology". Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour MP Neil Coyle, a prominent critic of Jeremy Corbyn, has said that Sir Keir Starmer has “done the right thing” in not allowing the former leader to have the party whip restored despite being reinstated as a member by the National Executive Committee. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
To vote in a presidential election, you need to be an American citizen, be at least 18 years old on Election Day, and vote in the state in which you reside. Candidates tend to focus their campaigns on..