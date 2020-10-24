A look at how the Government and opposition benches stand as former Labourleader Jeremy Corbyn remains an independent.

The state of the political parties with Corbyn still sitting as an independent

Labour MP: Starmer has 'done the right thing' over Corbyn Labour MP Neil Coyle, a prominent critic of Jeremy Corbyn, has said that Sir Keir Starmer has "done the right thing" in not allowing the former leader to have the party whip restored despite being reinstated as a member by the National Executive Committee. Report by Blairm.

Jeremy Corbyn arrives home after Starmer refuses to restore Labour whip Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn arrives at his home in north London, afterSir Keir Starmer blocked him from sitting as a Labour MP despite hisreadmission as a party member.

Gordon Brown says Corbyn needs to 'make a full apology' Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has said that he supports Sir Keir Starmer's decision to continue withholding the Labour whip from Jeremy Corbyn until he has made a "full apology". Report by Patelr.

McCluskey describes Corbyn situation as a 'witch hunt' General Secretary of Unite, Len McCluskey has said that the decision to not bring back Jeremy Corbyn as one of the party's MPs looks to him like "a witch hunt" and "persecution of a decent man". Report by Patelr.