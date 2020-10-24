Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The state of the political parties with Corbyn still sitting as an independent

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
The state of the political parties with Corbyn still sitting as an independent

The state of the political parties with Corbyn still sitting as an independent

A look at how the Government and opposition benches stand as former Labourleader Jeremy Corbyn remains an independent.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jeremy Corbyn Jeremy Corbyn Former Leader of the UK Labour Party, MP for Islington North

McCluskey describes Corbyn situation as a ‘witch hunt’ [Video]

McCluskey describes Corbyn situation as a ‘witch hunt’

General Secretary of Unite, Len McCluskey has said that the decision to not bring back Jeremy Corbyn as one of the party's MPs looks to him like "a witch hunt" and "persecution of a decent man". Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:53Published
Gordon Brown says Corbyn needs to ‘make a full apology' [Video]

Gordon Brown says Corbyn needs to ‘make a full apology'

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has said that he supports Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to continue withholding the Labour whip from Jeremy Corbyn until he has made a "full apology". Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:28Published
Jeremy Corbyn arrives home after Starmer refuses to restore Labour whip [Video]

Jeremy Corbyn arrives home after Starmer refuses to restore Labour whip

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn arrives at his home in north London, afterSir Keir Starmer blocked him from sitting as a Labour MP despite hisreadmission as a party member.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published
Labour MP: Starmer has ‘done the right thing’ over Corbyn [Video]

Labour MP: Starmer has ‘done the right thing’ over Corbyn

Labour MP Neil Coyle, a prominent critic of Jeremy Corbyn, has said that Sir Keir Starmer has “done the right thing” in not allowing the former leader to have the party whip restored despite being reinstated as a member by the National Executive Committee. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:36Published

Related videos from verified sources

The state of the political parties after Corbyn's suspension [Video]

The state of the political parties after Corbyn's suspension

A look at how the Government and opposition benches stand as former Labourleader Jeremy Corbyn fights his suspension from the party.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Five Facts About U.S. Presidential Elections [Video]

Five Facts About U.S. Presidential Elections

To vote in a presidential election, you need to be an American citizen, be at least 18 years old on Election Day, and vote in the state in which you reside. Candidates tend to focus their campaigns on..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:35Published