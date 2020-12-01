Gridley Hospital confirms nearly 50 cases of COVID-19, community reacts

Video Credit: KHSL - Published on December 1, 2020

The outbreak is among both staff and patients in the main hospital and the Hovlid Community Care Center.

New tonight -- an outbreak at orchard hospital in gridley where nearly 50 people have tested positive for covid-19.

Action news now reporter esteban reynoso is live at the hospital.

Esteban, what more do we know?

We know the outbreak doesn't just involve the hospital itself, but also it's skilled nursing facility, the hovlid community care center.

In a press release today orchard hospital says 16 staff members and 32 patients have tested positive for covid-19.

They say the hospital started seeing a rise in cases among staff on the 25th of november, prompting them to test everyone.

I spoke to one grandmother who was waiting in the parking lot for her grandson, who suffered a concussion in a car crash, when she heard of the outbreak.

"i'm really scared i have copd and i just brought my grandson in for a concussion, now he's in there and now i'm going to be susceptible.

It's really scary."

Ochard hospital ceo steve stark said in the press release, just like every hospital in the country right now, we are caring for covid-19 patients within our hospital.

We were successful for many months of maintaining an almost zero infection rate, but despite our best efforts, covid-19 has found its way into our hospital we called orchard hospital several times to get more detail, but they have not yet returned our calls.

And in the middle of the holiday season, maniaci is fearful that cases will continue to rise inside the hospital.

"with the holidays, it's going to get worse.

This isn't even the tip of the iceberg as far as i'm concerned."

I spoke with a person off camera who's mother is in the hospital.

He says he's urked by the news of the outbreak.

