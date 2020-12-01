Global  
 

Hamilton to miss GP after positive COVID test

Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain.


Stevenage driver Lewis Hamilton to miss Sakhir Grand Prix after positive Covid test

Stevenage driver Lewis Hamilton to miss Sakhir Grand Prix after positive Covid test Stevenage driver Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for Covid-19. According to his team Mercedes, the...
How Hamilton tried to isolate himself from COVID

Lewis Hamilton is set to miss the first race of his Formula 1 career following a positive COVID test,...
Who is Jack Aitken? Russell's Williams F1 replacement explained

Following Lewis Hamilton's positive COVID-19 test, George Russell has been drafted into the Mercedes...
