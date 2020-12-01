Hamilton to miss GP after positive COVID test
Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain.
Towson Men’s Basketball Temporarily Suspends All Team Activities Due To Positive COVID-19 TestTowson University announced on Saturday all activities for the men's basketball team have been temporarily suspended due to a player testing positive for COVID-19.
48 NBA Players Test Positive for COVID-19 as 2020-21 Season Prepares to Kick offOn December 2nd, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association released a joint statement regarding recent COVID-19 testing in the league.
CDC Says COVID-19 Quarantines Can Be Cut to 7 or 10 DaysOn December 2nd, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a revised guidance on COVID-19 quarantines.