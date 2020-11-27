‘World’s loneliest elephant’ arrives safely in Cambodia
An elephant dubbed the 'world’s loneliest' after languishing alone for yearsin a zoo in Pakistan was greeted on his arrival in Cambodia by chantingBuddhist monks and was then sent on his way to a wildlife sanctuary.
Likeother travellers during these times, Kaavan needed to be tested for Covid-19before his flight.
Once his metal crate was safely on board, Kaavan wasprovided with in-flight snacks, 440lbs of them, for the seven-hour journey.
Pakistan's loneliest elephant is being relocated to a new sanctuary in Cambodia after popstar Cher campaigned for him to be rescued. The elephant, named Kaavan, has spent 35 years in Marghazar Zoo in Islamabad without proper socialisation and has been on his own since his partner died in 2012 Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
