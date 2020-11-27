Global  
 

‘World’s loneliest elephant’ arrives safely in Cambodia

An elephant dubbed the 'world’s loneliest' after languishing alone for yearsin a zoo in Pakistan was greeted on his arrival in Cambodia by chantingBuddhist monks and was then sent on his way to a wildlife sanctuary.

Likeother travellers during these times, Kaavan needed to be tested for Covid-19before his flight.

Once his metal crate was safely on board, Kaavan wasprovided with in-flight snacks, 440lbs of them, for the seven-hour journey.


