Trans Woman Goes On Blind Date To Find Love | LOVE DON'T JUDGE

DATING has been hard for New-Yorker Brandi.

She is a proud black, transgender woman but unfortunately has dealt with her fair share of dodgy dates and men who treat her unfairly due to her identity.

Brandi wants to raise awareness of the difficulties trans women have particularly when it comes to finding love.

She told Truly: "Dating as a trans woman is the most complicated task of a trans woman's life - especially a black trans woman.

Men have this hang about dating trans women.

It doesn't matter how pretty you are, doesn't matter how femme you are, they are so worried about what everyone else is going to think of them." We follow her on a blind date with 21-year-old student, Jeremy.

Will the two hit it off?