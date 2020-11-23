MP CM Shivraj Chouhan meets PM Modi, discusses COVID-19 situation and particulars of vaccination

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed a public rally in Umaria on November 25. He said, "I will not let anyone to exploit tribal community. I will not allow 'Love Jihad' on the soil of Madhya Pradesh at any cost. One needs to stay aware from such people.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan distributed masks in Bhopal and makes public wear them to raise awareness about COVID-19. He distributed masks in Abbas Nagar area. As of now, total active cases in MP stands at 11,765.
Speaking to ANI in Indore on November 28 on reports of his alleged dinner invitation to Bollywood actress Vidya Balan, Madhya Pradesh's Forest Minister Vijay Shah said, "Was there (Balaghat) on request from those who took permission for shoot and requested me for lunch/dinner. I said not possible now, I will meet them when I go to Maharashtra. Lunch/dinner was cancelled, shoot wasn't." Actress Vidya Balan reached in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat on November 08 to shoot for her upcoming film 'Sherni'. She met state forest minister Vijay Shah on the same day. Media reports claimed that the Forest Minister invited Vidya for dinner, but the latter turned down the offer. When the production team went to shoot on the second day, District Forest Officer (DFO) of Balaghat stopped the vehicles of the team saying that only two vehicles would go inside.
Independent MLA Sombir Sangwan on December 01 withdrew his support from the Khattar led-Harayana government. He said, "In light of the atrocities committed on the farmers, I hereby withdraw my support to the current government." Sangwan on November 30 extended his support to farmers amassed at Delhi borders protesting against the new farm laws and tendered his resignation as chairman of the State Livestock Development Board (Haryana Pashudhan Board). Sangwan is Independent MLA from Dadri was supporting the BJP-JJP coalition government in the state. Farmers have been protesting at various places at Delhi borders and have rejected the offer of "conditional talks". Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the Central government is ready for talks with the farmers' unions on December 3.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that the positivity rate in the capital is gradually declining. ‘Yesterday, 3,726 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported. The positivity rate is steadily declining. The positivity rate yesterday was 7.35 per cent, which is down around 55 per cent from its peak of 15.26 per cent on November 7,’ Jain said. ‘In the coming one or two weeks, the positivity rate will go down further. The death ratio is currently at 1.61 per cent. The condition of a lot of people worsened due to air pollution in November. The situation will soon improve,’ the minister added. He also spoke on the delay in Covid tests results from labs. He said that the Central government had promised that they will get the tests done by big labs but the results are not being provided within 24 hours. Watch the full video for all the details.
