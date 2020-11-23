MP CM Shivraj Chouhan meets PM Modi, discusses COVID-19 situation and particulars of vaccination

Global  
 

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on December 1 met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

After the meeting he said, "I spoke to the PM about COVID-19 situation and particulars of vaccination.

I also spoke about a possible sensitisation drive to encourage the youth to forego inoculation for those who are more in need, should a viable vaccination be released."


