Dow Movers: CRM, UNH
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.1%.
Year to date, UnitedHealth Group registers a 19.1% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce.
Om, trading down 2.5%.
Salesforce.
Om is showing a gain of 47.4% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Procter & Gamble, trading down 0.0%, and American Express, trading up 2.9% on the day.
