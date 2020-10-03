Airbnb Targeting $2.6 Billion In Mid-December IPO

Business Insider reports that Airbnb is planning to raise $2.6 billion in its mid-December IPO.

The IPO would give Airbnb a valuation of up to $35 billion.

The company plans to list about 50 million shares at between $44 and $50 per share, a regulatory filing showed.

Airbnb will list on the NASDAQ under the symbol "ABNB." It was previously eyeing a $30 billion valuation, with $3 billion in proceeds.