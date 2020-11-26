Former Tory leader won't back government on vote

Former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith reacts to the government’s latest announcement on how England’s new Covid tier system will work, once the country comes out of its national lockdown on December 2. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Conservative MP Conor Burns says he hopes that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit the set of Coronation Street to mark 60 years of the ITV show. Labour's Tracy Brabin, who played Tricia Armstrong on the show between 1994 and 1997, said Corrie is as much a part of British culture as "a nice cuppa, a fish and chip supper or sitting down to the Queen's Speech on Christmas Day".
Boris Johnson has attempted to ease concerns from fellow Conservative MPs over the incoming Covid tier system. MPs are due to vote on new restrictions, but the Prime Minister is facing a possible revolt from Tory backbenchers who are displeased with regional lockdown plans.
Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson has announced that all "wet pubs" are to receive further financial support, as he looks to ward off a Conservative rebellion over his post-lockdown plan. Opening the debate on the tiers system in the House of Commons, the Prime Minister said all "wet pubs" - establishments that do not serve food - will receive £1,000 to "recognise how hard they have been hit" by Covid controls during what would typically be their busiest time of year. MPs are due to vote on Tuesday on measures that would put 99% of England's population into the tough measures of Tier 2 and Tier 3 when the second national lockdown ends on Wednesday. Pubs will only be allowed to open in Tier 2 if they can act as a restaurant, while those in Tier 3 will only be permitted to serve takeaway.
The Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, promised MPs FatherChristmas will be given a travel corridor so he can deliver gifts to familiesthis Christmas. Responding to a question from the shadow leader of the House,Valerie Vaz, Mr Rees-Mogg said Father Christmas would be not need to bevaccinated to enter the UK, noting his own children were waiting "with batedbreath" for Christmas Day. Mr Rees-Mogg later confirmed Father Christmas'selves would qualify as key workers.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson gives a statement in the Commons on arrangements for exams and accountability in 2021.
The health secretary has delivered a statement to the House of Commons following the approval of Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK. Matt Hancock told MPs: "Today is a triumph for all those who believe in science; a triumph for ingenuity; a triumph for humanity". Mr Hancock confirmed that the NHS would be able to start vaccinating from "early next week".
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has urged Londoners to continue to follow the lockdown rules and to not become 'complacent' just because there's now a vaccine.
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has said he hoped the European Union would move in Brexit trade talks to allow a deal to be struck when Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Brussels this week.