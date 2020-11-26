Former Tory leader won't back government on vote

Former leader of the Conservative party, Iain Duncan Smith, has said he will not be supporting the government as MPs vote on whether to accept the new revised tiering restrictions in England.

The MP for Chingford and Woodford Green questioned the government's plans and called for "some just process, due process, that goes along in a reasonable way".

Report by Thomasl.

