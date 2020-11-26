Global  
 

Former Tory leader won't back government on vote

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Former Tory leader won't back government on vote

Former Tory leader won't back government on vote

Former leader of the Conservative party, Iain Duncan Smith, has said he will not be supporting the government as MPs vote on whether to accept the new revised tiering restrictions in England.

The MP for Chingford and Woodford Green questioned the government's plans and called for "some just process, due process, that goes along in a reasonable way".

Iain Duncan Smith reflects on England’s new Covid tiers [Video]

Iain Duncan Smith reflects on England’s new Covid tiers

Former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith reacts to the government's latest announcement on how England's new Covid tier system will work, once the country comes out of its national lockdown on December 2.

MPs urge PM to visit Coronation Street [Video]

MPs urge PM to visit Coronation Street

Conservative MP Conor Burns says he hopes that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit the set of Coronation Street to mark 60 years of the ITV show. Labour's Tracy Brabin, who played Tricia Armstrong on the show between 1994 and 1997, said Corrie is as much a part of British culture as "a nice cuppa, a fish and chip supper or sitting down to the Queen's Speech on Christmas Day".

Covid-19 coronavirus: UK leader touts local virus rules but pubs are in distress

 British MPs voted to approve new coronavirus restrictions in England, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced substantial opposition from within his Conservative..
New Zealand Herald
PM fends off questions from his party over tier system [Video]

PM fends off questions from his party over tier system

Boris Johnson has attempted to ease concerns from fellow Conservative MPs over the incoming Covid tier system. MPs are due to vote on new restrictions, but the Prime Minister is facing a possible revolt from Tory backbenchers who are displeased with regional lockdown plans.

PM announces financial support for 'wet-pubs' [Video]

PM announces financial support for 'wet-pubs'

Boris Johnson has announced that all "wet pubs" are to receive further financial support, as he looks to ward off a Conservative rebellion over his post-lockdown plan. Opening the debate on the tiers system in the House of Commons, the Prime Minister said all "wet pubs" - establishments that do not serve food - will receive £1,000 to "recognise how hard they have been hit" by Covid controls during what would typically be their busiest time of year. MPs are due to vote on Tuesday on measures that would put 99% of England's population into the tough measures of Tier 2 and Tier 3 when the second national lockdown ends on Wednesday. Pubs will only be allowed to open in Tier 2 if they can act as a restaurant, while those in Tier 3 will only be permitted to serve takeaway.

Australia to debate bill to make Google and Facebook pay for news

 MPs will consider a "world-first" bill that would force Google and Facebook to pay publishers.
BBC News
Father Christmas to be granted special travel corridor, MPs told [Video]

Father Christmas to be granted special travel corridor, MPs told

The Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, promised MPs FatherChristmas will be given a travel corridor so he can deliver gifts to familiesthis Christmas. Responding to a question from the shadow leader of the House,Valerie Vaz, Mr Rees-Mogg said Father Christmas would be not need to bevaccinated to enter the UK, noting his own children were waiting "with batedbreath" for Christmas Day. Mr Rees-Mogg later confirmed Father Christmas'selves would qualify as key workers.

Gavin Williamson updates MPs on 2021 exam arrangements [Video]

Gavin Williamson updates MPs on 2021 exam arrangements

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson gives a statement in the Commons on arrangements for exams and accountability in 2021.

Israel expected to face 4th election in 2 years as MPs pass proposal to dissolve parliament [Video]

Israel expected to face 4th election in 2 years as MPs pass proposal to dissolve parliament

Hancock: Covid vaccine is triumph for ‘humanity’ [Video]

Hancock: Covid vaccine is triumph for ‘humanity’

The health secretary has delivered a statement to the House of Commons following the approval of Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK. Matt Hancock told MPs: "Today is a triumph for all those who believe in science; a triumph for ingenuity; a triumph for humanity". Mr Hancock confirmed that the NHS would be able to start vaccinating from "early next week".

Facebook, Google forced to pay for news content under landmark media laws

 Google and Facebook will be forced to pay a fair price for news produced by Australian media companies under landmark laws to go to parliament.
SBS

Report finds Facebook isn't flagging most misinformation on Georgia's senate race

 A newly released report from Avaaz suggests Facebook isn't flagging most of the misinformation about Georgia's Senate runoff election on its platform.
CBS News
Sadiq Khan: 'I’ve been smiling all day' about the vaccine [Video]

Sadiq Khan: 'I’ve been smiling all day' about the vaccine

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has urged Londoners to continue to follow the lockdown rules and to not become 'complacent' just because there's now a vaccine.

Gove hopes for EU 'movement' on Brexit trade talks [Video]

Gove hopes for EU 'movement' on Brexit trade talks

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has said he hoped the European Union would move in Brexit trade talks to allow a deal to be struck when Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Brussels this week.

Tech giants given platform for news talks

 Google and Facebook will be forced to pay a fair price for news produced by Australian media companies under landmark laws to go to parliament.
SBS