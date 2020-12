Gov. Larry Hogan Calls On Georgians To Vote For David Perdue, Kelly Loeffler In Senate Runoff Races Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:25s - Published 3 days ago Gov. Larry Hogan Calls On Georgians To Vote For David Perdue, Kelly Loeffler In Senate Runoff Races Republican Gov. Larry Hogan called for Georgians to vote for the two Republican candidates in the Senate run-off elections in an op-ed published in the Washington Examiner on Monday. 0

