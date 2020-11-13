2020 Royal Enfield INT650 Review | MC Commute

Global  
 

The 2020 Royal Enfield INT650—also known as the Interceptor in foreign markets—is an unassuming, simple, fun roadster with a combination of classic authenticity and modern-day performance.

But it deserves big, big attention, especially from less-experienced novice motorcyclists or those looking for a do-it-all machine that won’t break the bank.Find out more:https://www.motorcyclistonline.com/story/reviews/2020-royal-enfield-int650-mc-commute-review/Videography/edit: Bert BeltranPhotography: Bert Beltran


